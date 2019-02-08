//Man Shot Outside Northside Citgo

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, GA – A man was shot multiple times following an altercation involving several people in the parking lot of the Citgo station parking lot on Northside Drive around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

A report from the Valdosta Police Department stated that the as yet unidentified man was transported to South Georgia Medical by a family member center and listed in critical condition.

Although VPD has the shooter in custody, his identity has not yet been released.

VPD detectives and crime scene technicians from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to different incident locations.

The investigation is open.

Anyone with information regarding the incident may call the Valdosta Police Department, (229) 242-2606.