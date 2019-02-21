//Man Sentenced to Life for Shooting Officer

Share with friends













ADEL – A man was sentenced to life Wednesday, February 20, for shooting and wounding an Adel police officer in 2017.

The incident occurred during an armed robbery of the Adel Food Mart on Hutchinson Avenue. Adel Police officer Joshua Weeks answered a 911 call about a robbery and when he arrived on the scene saw Jermaine Davis, 44, leaving.

Davis shot at Weeks, who suffered a minor injury to his head. Weeks shot at Davis but did not injure Davis, who fled the scene and was located with the help of tracking dogs.

According to a statement from Dick Perryman, District Attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, Davis, 44, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer and six other charges.

Superior Court Judge Howard McClain sentenced Davis to life. He will not be eligible for parole for 30 years.