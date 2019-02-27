//Man Represents Self, Gets 20

Share with friends













COOK CO, Ga. – Stephen Lekey Jackson, Jr., age 28, was tried and convicted of Burglary and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the Cook County Courthouse last week.

The trial ended in a verdict of guilty against Jackson, who made the decision to represent himself at trial.

During the trial, evidence presented by the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office resulted in the jury deliberating and returning with a guilty verdict in under 45 minutes.

Sentencing took place today. Both the District Attorney’s Office and Jackson himself presented evidence and argued sentencing in front of Superior Court Judge Clayton Tomlinson.

Prosecutors presented evidence of previous felony convictions against Jackson including a previous Aggravated Assault.

Ultimately, Judge Tomlinson accepted the State’s recommendation and sentenced Jackson to 25 years with the first 20 to be served in prison.

“This man did not want to take responsibility for his own actions and is now facing the consequences,” stated D.A. Dick Perryman. “Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office did an excellent job in investigating this case. I am proud of the work of my office and commend Assistant District Attorneys Allen Lawson and Byron Watson for all their hard work.”