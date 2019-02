Share with friends













HAHIRA, Ga. – Hahira Middle School student Makayla Washington won a brand new bicycle as a PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support) incentive.

Instead of keeping the prize for herself, Makayla chose to make another student’s dream come true at school and gifted her bike to Miguel Trejo.

PHOTO: Makayla Washington, Miguel Trejo, and PBIS Coach Sarah Merriman