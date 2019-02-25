//Luis Colon Honored as February Employee of the Month

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor John Gayle honored Luis Colon as the February 2019 Employee of the Month at the February 21 City Council meeting. Colon received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and his name will appear on a plaque displayed in City Hall.

Luis Colon began his employment with the City of Valdosta in October of 1996 and currently holds the position of Senior Construction Inspector in the Engineering Department. Senior Construction Inspectors are responsible for on-site inspections of public infrastructure to ensure compliance with Valdosta City standards. Inspecting construction projects include water, sewer, curb, gutters, sidewalks, streets, storm water as well as driveways. They test new water mains, and work with utility companies as well as contractors during inspection visits and walk through infrastructure issues. Senior Construction Inspectors review all payment submittals to ensure compliance with contract documents and they inspect projects to ensure compliance with Land Disturbance permits.

During the Christmas holiday, Luis went to visit his parents in Homestead, Florida. During his stay, he called to make plans to visit some of his dearest friends (Cathy and Kenny Martin). During the conversation, he told her he would like to stay overnight to be able to spend more time with them. She told him that they had very little furniture because they lost everything they had during Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Cathy didn’t have but two small beds and a couple of kitchen chairs. Prior to going to see Cathy and Kenny, Luis googled and found a used furniture store and bought them a beautiful couch, recliner, and a table. Not only did Luis help Cathy and Kenny, but he also took it upon himself to help his mother who has been so busy seeing about his father who has been placed in a nursing home. He borrowed her car and had two new tires put on it as well as repairing her lawnmower.

The City of Valdosta Engineering Department is overjoyed by Luis’s display of love and compassion during the holiday season.