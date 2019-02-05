//Lowndes GSP Gives January Reports

Share with friends













LOWNDES – According to Corporal Henry Batts, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 107 traffic crashes, resulting in 49 injuries and one fatality during the month of January.

CPL Batts said that during the month of January, Post #31 Troopers stopped 1,050 vehicles resulting in: 657 citations, 30 D.U.I. arrests, 69 Seatbelt Violation citations, 21 Child Restraint Violation citations, 275 Speeding citations, and 30 Distracted Driving citations.

Post #31 Troopers issued 1,097 warnings during January.

CPL Batts reminds motorists to stay alert and focused on the road while driving. Distractions of any kind increase the chance of a collision. Remember that distracted driving is not limited to use of a cell phone; anything that takes your attention off of the road is a distraction.