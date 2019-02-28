//Local Students Consider, “If I Were Mayor…”

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Local sixth-grade students can dream about being the top elected city official by participating in the 2019 “If I Were Mayor” essay contest, sponsored by the City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Youth Council. The contest gives students—from public, private or homeschools–a chance to creatively use grade-specific language arts skills and civics knowledge to express, in 350 words or less, how they would make a difference if they held the position of Mayor.

Eligible essays must begin with the sentence, “If I were mayor, I would…” and may not be longer than 350 words. The submitted essays may be either typed or neatly handwritten and must clearly display the names of the student, teacher, and school clearly at the top of each submitted page.

First, second and third place winners will be selected by local judges and recognized by Valdosta Mayor John Gayle at the April 25, 2019, City Council meeting. The top three winning essays will be displayed in City Hall during Georgia Cities Week, April 21-27, 2019.

Some places to learn more about what cities do:

City of Valdosta website at www.valdostacity.com

The Georgia Encyclopedia website at www.georgiaencyclopedia.org

The entries for the 2019 essay contest must be mailed or hand-delivered by March 22, 2019, to the Public Information Office, Attention: Essay Contest, 216 East Central Avenue, Valdosta, Ga 31601. If you have any questions, please call the Public Information Office at 229-259-3548.

Winning essays will be published here on Valdosta Today.

