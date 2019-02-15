//Local Attorneys Attend Lowndes Bird Supper

Share with friends













VALDOSTA- Attorneys from Coleman Talley attended the 2019 Lowndes County Bird Supper at the Historic Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta.

The traditional event, sponsored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta, brings together hundreds of state officials and local business, professional, and government personnel for a dinner of quail and important conversations.

Pictured from Coleman Talley are Tom Kurrie, Timothy (Tim) Tanner, Kara Hope Hanson, Emily Macheski-Preston, Edward Cochran, CCIM, and Bart Davis.