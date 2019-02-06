//LHS’ Mock Trial 10th Consecutive 1st Place Win

Share with friends













LOWNDES – LHS Mock Trial competed on Saturday, February 2 and continued their winning tradition by bringing home their 10th consecutive 1st place Regional competition win.

Members of the LHS Mock Trial team after their tenth consecutive 1st place win

They will advance to the district competition, which will be held on Saturday, February 23 in Albany, GA.

The team is led by Ms. Amanda Wilson, LHS English teacher, and Dr. Sandra James, LHS Social Sciences teacher.

Local attorney Mr. Wade Krueger also volunteers his time and professional talents to coach our young attorneys.

The team is made up of the following students: Kris Morse, Matt Mares, Dustin Wilkerson, Taylor Barfield, Neha Moor, Gage O’Steen, Madison Johnson, Taylor Walker, Kenna Fussell, Reese Veuleman, Esha Aman, Cody Ortega, Skylar Lyles, and court artists Ashley Doughty and Grace Spano. Madison, Kenna, and Reese all earned Best Attorney awards at this competition.

