//LCSO Make Arrests, Seize 6 Kilos Cocaine

LOWNDES CO, Ga. – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division, arrested Kendrick Bradley, Hector Gonzalez Becerra, and Isaac Gonzalez Becerra. The arrests are a portion of an ongoing investigation the Division has been conducting since 2017 into the actions of a group of local drug distributors. The investigation has since lead to the arrest of numerous associates of the local organization, and interviews with witnesses have aided in focusing the investigation into Bradley and others.

In December of 2018 Bradley had been identified as a major supplier of cocaine to persons in the Valdosta area. The Division utilized cooperating sources, surveillance and searches to establish the identity of the traffickers Bradley was being supplied with cocaine by, and conspiring with, found to be out of the State of Texas.

In early February of 2019, Bradley was arrested for cocaine charges by the Division. Continued surveillance, and the use of cooperating sources revealed that Bradley was continuing his operation of drug distribution.

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, the Special Operations Division received information from a cooperating source concerning Bradley. The Division had been conducting surveillance of Bradley, which lead to the issuance of a search warrant for a home on Greenlee Street in Valdosta, and the recovery of three kilograms of cocaine, along with a quantity of cocaine that had been manufactured into crack cocaine.

Investigators had identified Hector Becerra as the supplier of the cocaine and warrants were issued.

On Saturday, February 23, 2019, through citizen information, Hector Becerra was located, along with Isaac Becerra. The two were taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. A vehicle associated with the males had been impounded and a search of the car was conducted, revealing three more kilograms of cocaine and a loaded firearm.

Multiple interviews were conducted with those arrested, as well as witness’s, and citizens. These interviews aided dramatically in focusing this portion of the case.

The investigation has identified the persons associated with Bradley and his suppliers, as well as those that have provided financial support and were to be the recipients of the cocaine. The investigation will continue into the local group of individuals and prosecutions will be sought for their actions, as well as their involvement in past actions investigated by the Division.

The Division will be working with it’s federal partners in furthering the case in other jurisdictions, as well as aiding in prosecutions of the local case as it evolves.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those members of the community that have aided law enforcement in this investigation, and look forward to further participation.