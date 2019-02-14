//Kevin Bussey Joins Mayor’s Race

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – Army veteran Kevin Bussey has put his name in the hat for the upcoming Valdosta mayor’s race.

On Wednesday, February 13, at 4 p.m., Bussey posted on his Facebook page underneath a photo of him behind a “Bussey for Mayor” banner, “Say it with me…#OneTeamOneFightOneValdosta.”

Bussey, born and raised in Valdosta, and a 14-year veteran of the Army, made the announcement last Saturday. Bussey is also a former Human Resources Administrator for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and attended Valdosta High School. Bussey attended Montgomery College in Rockville, Maryland and is married to Chelsea Denise.

Bussey wants to see unity within the and get youth more involved.

“We want to make this city for everybody, even the downtown area. We harp a lot on the VSU students, but we want to make it accessible for everybody,” Bussey told WCTV. “Every genre, every ethnicity, we just want to make sure that we’re doing everything in a more collaborative effort. Even when it goes down to the county, we want to make sure that we have a collaborative effort with the county to making this city great.”

Bussey joins former Valdosta Fire Chief J.D. Rice, and longtime radio show host Scott James in the mayor’s race. Current Mayor John Gayle will not be running again.

