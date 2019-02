Share with friends













MOULTRIE, GA (February 27, 2019) – On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, the GBI arrested Tambrest Keyes-Jones, 26, who served as a juror in the murder trial of Joquan Willis in Colquitt County Superior Court the week of June 9, 2017.

The trial involved the death of Fatisha Clark who was shot in a Moultrie Park while playing with her children.

Information was received that alleged Keyes-Jones failed to disclose information during the “voir dire” phase of the trial. Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Shealy requested the GBI initiate a criminal investigation regarding the allegations on January 12, 2018.

Agents awaited trial transcripts to be completed so they could conduct the investigation.

After the transcripts were reviewed, a warrant was sought for one count of perjury.

Keyes-Jones surrendered herself to the Colquitt County Jail last Wednesday.

Once the case is complete, it will be turned over to DA Shealy.