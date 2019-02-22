//Hahira: Meth, Guns Seized During Traffic Stop

Share with friends













HAHIRA – A man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop in Hahira yesterday, according to the Hahira Police Department.

Cheryl Denise Gibbs and Dean Patrick Haney were taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 by the Hahira Police Department after a traffic stop led to the recovery of stolen firearms, four grams of methamphetamine, and other drug-related objects found on the street.

Haney was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm/knife during commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of drug related objects.

Gibbs was charged with possession of drug related objects and possession of Schedule 3 drug.

Both were booked into the Lowndes County Jail and are not bailable.