//Grandfather, Grandson & the Ham and Egg Show

VALDOSTA – Grandfather Larry Spencer and grandson Kameron Jefferson entered 69th annual Egg and Ham show and won big together.

The event is the only such agricultural activity of its type still held in Georgia. Ham and Egg Shows began in the 1950s to help black farmers improve the quality of livestock and home-produced meat. The late County Agent, John Saunders, and the Black Farm Bureau began the Lowndes show in 1950. Over 150 country cured hams were exhibited in the first show along with dozens of eggs and hogs.

Held at the Lowndes county Civic Center February 19 and 20, and sponsored by Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, Lowndes County Improvement Association, and the Lowndes County Farm Bureau, the event asked participants to bring their best ham and eggs for judging.

“My son took home the Grand Championship prize for his eggs and my dad (his granddaddy) came in third place!” said Shantia LaChe Spencer with ringing pride.

Kameron’s Grand Championship trophy is almost as tall as he is.

Fifth grader Kameron Jefferson from Quitman took home the Grand Champion Egg trophy

From Quitman, Kameron is in the fifth grade and attends S.L Mason Elementary School. Grandfather, Larry, is retired from the City of Valdosta Waste Water Treatment Plant of Withlacoochee.

Auctioneer Glen Touchton held sway over the event. Judge of the hams, Terrell Hollis, came from Fort Valley State University.

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, eggs and hams were officially entered between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., and were judged. On Wednesday, at 12:30-1 p.m. food was served, after which there was a sale of eggs and hams, the event closing at 3:30 p.m.

The awards for eggs included Grand Champion, Reserve Champion, and 3rd and 4th places.

For hams, Grand Champion, Reserve Champion, and 1st-4th in the Youth category, and 1st-4th in the adult category.

