//Going Public: Abbott Mural at Airport Unveiled

LOWNDES – The Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) along with local government, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority, the Turner Center for the Arts and the Lowndes/Valdosta Arts Commission board members unveiled the first major piece of public art at the Valdosta Regional Airport on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) members at unveiling of Valdosta Airport mural

The mural, featuring various iconic events and people within each letter of the word “Valdosta” is located in the baggage claim area of the airport.

The mural by Ethan Abbott features Valdosta’s iconic people and places

“I’d like to thank Mayor John Gayle and Mark Barber,” Bruce Smith, PAAC chair said at the opening ceremony of the unveiling at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. “We (PAAC) wouldn’t exist without their support and investment from the City of Valdosta.”

Mayor John Gayle gives mural artist Ethan Abbott a commemorative gold coin

“This is a piece of art that recognizes Valdosta and the community’s history,” Smith continued. “This is a highly traveled area (of the airport) and we want to let those people know we have a strong, vibrant art community here.”

The mural also features the hashtag #ArtsValdosta in hopes that people will be inspired to take a photo of themselves in front of the airport mural, as well as any other art locations in the community, and then post them to the social media site. For more information regarding public art or the PAAC, call 229-247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.

Mayor John Gayle, City Manager Mark Barber, and Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter joined the Public Arts Advisory Committee and citizens to unveil the new mural at the Valdosta Regional Airport.

Several local luminaries spoke, including County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter

The PAAC, funded by the City of Valdosta, commissioned Abbott to paint the mural that celebrates life in the city. He is Valdosta homegrown, a graduate of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in graphic arts, a member of the Regional Artists Community, and his works can be seen in various restaurants, businesses and homes across the community.

Valdosta-born actors Sonny Shroyer, best known for his role in Dukes of Hazzard, and Demond Wilson, who played Lamont on Sanford & Son, were featured in the mural, along with infamous Wild West icon Doc Hollywood.