//Georgia AP Pass Rates Continue to Increase

Share with friends













February 6, 2019 – Georgia’s public-school class of 2018 has the sixteenth-highest Advanced Placement (AP) pass rate in the nation, according to data released by the College Board today.

In Georgia, 23.2 percent of public school students in the class of 2018 earned a 3 or higher on an AP exam – compared to 23 percent of the class of 2017, and 22.4 percent of the class of 2016. Overall, 41.3 percent of Georgia’s public-school class of 2018 took an AP exam while in high school. This is the 13th-highest AP participation rate in the nation.

“I’m incredibly proud of Georgia’s public-school teachers and students, who are showing the nation what we’ve long known: Georgia is a state that’s on the move in education,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “When I look at these numbers, I’m pleased to see them increasing but more than that, I’m pleased when I think about the thousands of individual student stories these numbers represent. We’re talking about tens of thousands of kids entering the next phase of their life after high school with solid preparation and a head start on the kinds of coursework they’ll encounter in college. That is great news for the future of our state.”

Thirty one point one percent of Georgia’s class of 2018 test-takers used an AP exam fee reduction, which states look to as a marker of equitable participation for low-income students. Eligibility for this fee reduction is based on the eligibility threshold for free and reduced-price lunch. Nationally, 30.8 percent of AP test-takers of the class of 2018 used an exam fee reduction.

Five Georgia school districts were also named to the College Board’s 9th Annual AP District Honor Roll, which recognizes districts that have increased access to AP for underrepresented students while simultaneously maintaining or increasing the percentage of students earning AP exam scores of 3 or higher. Those districts are:

• Bremen City Schools

• Buford City Schools

• Clarke County Schools

• Forsyth County Schools

• Marietta City Schools