//GED Classes Accepting Students in February in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA Ga., – The Lowndes County Adult Education/GED program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is now accepting new students to enroll in free GED and adult education classes. Classes are offered on the Valdosta campus of Wiregrass.

The two-day new student orientation will be held 8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. on February 8 and 11. New student orientation will again be offered on February 22 and 25.

The Lowndes County Adult Education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road in Valdosta, and classes are offered Monday through Thursday, during the morning, afternoon, and evening. Students can choose from class times of 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Call 229-333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.