//GDOL, Valdosta State Prison Job Fair in February

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with the Valdosta State Prison to host an upcoming resource fair.

The event will be held on Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Valdosta Career Center, 221 S. Ashley St., Valdosta, Georgia. The prison is looking for correctional officers.

Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.