//Family Connections Night at Lowndes Middle School

LOWNDES – Lowndes Middle School (LMS) recently held a Family Connections Night with over 100 participants attending.

The evening began with Assistant Superintendent, Rodney Green presenting an overview of the Georgia Milestones Assessments to inform parents on how to help prepare students for the test in April.

Mr. Green also shared the success LMS had during the 2017 – 2018 school term. LMS scored higher than 79% of all schools in Georgia for the College and Career Ready Performance Indicator and was the number two performing middle school in the RESA.

After the presentation, families visited connection classes where students were able to share what they have been doing in these classes and give parents a chance to observe and talk with the teachers.

Over 100 showed up for LMS’ Family Connections Night

Activities included sight singing music, explaining robotics and technological inventions, physical education skills, art show, and the opportunity to see and purchase plants cultivated by the Agricultural Science students.

Activities included plants cultivated by the Ag Science students

Parents also participated in a raffle for a chance to win gift cards sponsored by our Community Partners in Education; Hester & Morris, Pinstripes & Polka Dots, Rodeo of Lake Park, Fresh Link Produce, Georgia Bridgeman, and LMS Band. LMS appreciates all the parents that came to participate in the event as they believe a strong parent-school relationship is the cornerstone for student success.