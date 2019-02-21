//EBT Benefits for March in Two Parts

Share with friends













SOURCE: AJC.com

GEORGIA – The 1.6 million Georgia residents receiving food stamps will get their benefits in two parts next month, AJC.com reported.

Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services announced the change to the normal timing of food stamp distribution as a way to make sure people won’t have to wait too long between getting their benefits.

February benefits were issued on Jan. 14 at the direction of the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the federal government shutdown.

DFCS will issue to those who receive EBT benefits half on March 2, with the other half on a staggered schedule between March 5 and 23.

April benefits will be delivered according to each recipient’s usual schedule.