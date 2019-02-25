//Early Voting Begins Today for ESPLOST

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Early voting begins February 25 and runs through March 1 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for ESPLOST.

Voting will resume on March 4 – 15 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The last day to vote is March 19.

An ESPLOST is the option for a local school system to call a referendum to approve a one percent sales tax for school constructions/renovations and/or retire bond debt.

The penny sales tax spread the responsibility of educating our children to all citizens and visitors to the community.

Anyone who spends money in Lowndes County is funding the ESPLOST, regardless of whether or not the person lives in the county.