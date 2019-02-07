//Dukes of Hazzard 40th Anniversary Inspires Nostalgia

Share with friends













EDITOR’S NOTE: Mr. Newbern recently ministered at the funeral of Patricia White, a close relative of Valdosta native and actor Sonny Shroyer. What follows is Mr. Newbern’s reflections on that day

By Chris Newbern

ADEL – This year is the 40th anniversary of the first airing of The Dukes of Hazard.

Dukes of Hazzard stars from Sonny Shroyer’s personalcollection

When were young boys, my cousin, Stacey Hamner, and I were more like brothers than cousins. And we idolized Bo and Luke Duke. He had darker hair so he was Luke and I was Bo. Stacey had a go-cart and it was the General Lee.

The iconic “O1” every American boy remembers from the General Lee

When I was 9 or 10 years old, if someone had told me that some day I’d be ministering at the funeral of Enos’ family members I’d have never imagined how that could ever be possible. But it happened.

Valdosta native Sonny Shroyer as Deputy Enos Strate from the Dukes of Hazzard

When we are children, we don’t realize how small the world can be. And it was as if people on the television were in another world. Especially when you spend most of your time in the Brushy Creek community 10 miles out of town. And some may think my life must be very simplistic, but just because that show had such an impact on my imagination as a child this picture means a whole lot to me.

Sonny Shroyer as Enos alongside characters Boss Hogg and Roscoe

That day as I was bringing the interment ceremony to a close I was reminding the family of the love and compassion of Christ as He demonstrated at Lazarus’ tomb. Mr. Shroyer shouted from among the small group of family members huddled under the green tent, “Lazarus, come forth!”