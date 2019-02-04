//December and January S.A.F.E. Award Winners Announced

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Safety Awareness For Everyone Award winners were announced from Lowndes County Schools.

Press Release From Lowndes County Schools:

“Congratulations to the December and January S.A.F.E. (Safety Awareness For Everyone) Award Winners with Lowndes County Schools! The December winners are Katherine Bradley and Debra Ovaert with Clyattville Elementary School. The January winners are Josie Lingenfelter and Vanessa Doe with Dewar Elementary School. These ladies were selected for this award for making safety their #1 priority! Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. This award is sponsored by Valdosta Insurance Services.”