//Daylight Saving Time – Reminder to Change Smoke Detector Batteries

VALDOSTA – Daylight Saving Time is here. Agent Raymond Evans of Lowndes County Farm Bureau and the Georgia Arson Control Board would like to remind citizens in Lowndes County to change the batteries in their smoke detectors when they move their clocks forward an hour for Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 2:00 a.m. This is when clocks are set ahead one hour. Clocks should be set before bedtime Saturday evening, March 9, 2019.

“The change from standard time to Daylight Saving Time is a good opportunity to make sure your smoke detector has fresh batteries and is functioning properly.”

Agent Evans also recommends that the citizens of Lowndes County replace batteries in flash lights, weather radios, and other safety devices used for house hold emergencies.

The Georgia Arson Control Program, Inc. (GAC) was formed in January of 1979 by property and casualty insurers writing business in Georgia. GAC, with the cooperation of the Commissioner, Georgia Department of Insurance and Safety Fire, and state/local law enforcement agencies, established an ARSON HOTLINE 1-800-282-5804. A reward fund of up to $10,000 was initiated from which monetary rewards are given to individuals who come forward with information that results in the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson and/or fraud.

