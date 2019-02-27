//‘Creative Paths’ Job Fair Coming in April

Share with friends













PHOTO CREDIT: South Georgia Coalition for Employment FB page

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Coalition for Employment (SGCE) will host its fourth annual job fair on Thursday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Georgia Department of Labor located at 221 South Ashley Street in Valdosta.

The Creative Paths: Employment for All job fair is a collaboration of the City of Valdosta and several area sponsors who have combined their efforts and resources to help reduce unemployment throughout the region.

This job fair is open to all people seeking employment, to include individuals with high school diplomas or general education diplomas (GED), individuals graduating from technical schools/colleges, and individuals with prior convictions who are eager to change their lives by entering the workforce. Businesses with a need to hire people are welcome to participate. There is no charge for businesses and interested individuals to attend the event. The goal is simple: to find jobs for people who need employment.

Last year, 60 + businesses participated and met with more than 450 attendees. More than 30 people were employed within days of the job fair. According to the Department of Labor, the results exceeded other job fairs in the area. The fourth annual event is expected to bring out more than 50 businesses and an increased number of attendees.

Organizers requests that businesses consider hiring people who may have a criminal record but are working towards building their lives back. According to South Georgia Coalition for Employment members, research shows that 70 percent of people who are focused on getting their lives straightened out through steady employment do not return to criminal behavior. This job fair is not just for people with a criminal record, but there is a great effort to help these people change their lives for the better.

To register for this event please contact Ashlyn Becton at 229-259-3548 or Tony McKenzie at 229-333-2336 by April 22, 2019.

You may also email them at covhr@valdostacity.com, Abecton@valdostacity.com or Anthony.McKenzie@gdol.ga.gov.