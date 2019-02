Share with friends













CAIRO GA – On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Carrie Croy, who was previously employed as the Grady County Clerk.

Croy, 52, surrendered herself at the Grady County Jail on an outstanding warrant charging her with one count of theft by taking (O.C.G.A. 16-8-2).

Croy is alleged to have stolen approximately $5,800.00 between April 2015 and April 2018 from Grady County while she was employed as the County Clerk.

The GBI was initially requested to conduct a criminal investigation on November 6, 2018 by South Georgia Circuit District Attorney Joe Mulholland.

Once the case is complete, it will be turned over to D.A. Mulholland.