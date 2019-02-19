//Cook SR 76 Rail Crossing Closing for Maintenance

Share with friends













COOK CO. – A state Route 76 railroad crossing in Cook County is scheduled to close Feb. 21 and 22 for maintenance.



The crossing is about a mile south of Old Union Road and a little less than four miles north of the Brooks County line. The road is scheduled to close from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. the following day unless work is completed earlier. The dates are subject to change.



Detour routes will be from SR 37/SR 76 Cook County to Interstate 75 Cook/Lowndes counties to SR 122 Lowndes/Brooks counties to SR 76. Detour signs will direct motorists.