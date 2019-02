Share with friends













MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Airmen from the 71st Rescue Squadron return from a deployment in southwest Asia, Feb. 11, 2019.

An Airman from the 71st Rescue Squadron walks up to his family after returning from Asia deployment

Reintegration events like these are especially important to Moody’s Airmen and their families as Moody is the most deployed base in Air Combat Command.

Airman from 71st Rescue Squadron embraces his family after returning from southwest Asia deployment Feb. 11, 201

Airman reunites with his baby boy

PHOTO CREDITS: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erick Requadt