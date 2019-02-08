//CAC: Elizabeth Smart Anchored in Hope

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Elizabeth Smart, the Utah woman who was held captive for nine months when she was a teenager, will be the guest speaker at the Children’s Advocacy Center’s first annual Anchored in Hope benefit dinner.

The abduction of Elizabeth Smart was one of the most followed child abduction cases of our time. She was abducted on June 5, 2002, and her captors controlled her by threatening to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. Fortunately, the police safely returned Elizabeth back to her family on March 12, 2003, after being held a prisoner for nine grueling months.

Through this traumatic experience, Smart has become an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs, and National legislation. She triumphantly testified before her captor and the world about the very private nightmare she suffered during her abduction, which led to conviction.

The Founder of the “Elizabeth Smart Foundation”, Elizabeth has also helped promote The National AMBER Alert, The Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act and other safety legislation to help prevent abductions.

Smart has chronicled her experiences in the New York Times best-selling book, “My Story.” In addition, she and other abduction survivors worked with the Department of Justice to create a survivors guide, entitled, “You’re Not Alone: The Journey From Abduction to Empowerment.” This guide is meant to encourage children who have gone through similar experiences not to give up but to know that there is hope for a rewarding life.

Smart has recently released a new powerful and inspiring book about what it takes to overcome trauma, find the strength to move on, and reclaim one’s life. “Where There’s Hope” is the result of her mission: it is both an up-close-and-personal glimpse into her healing process and a heartfelt how-to guide for readers to make peace with the past and embrace the future.

Smart’s abduction and recovery continue to motivate parents, law enforcement and leaders worldwide to focus on children’s safety. She emphasizes vigilance by “everyday” people and the belief that hope always exists to find every missing child.

Smart’s attended Brigham Young University, studying music as a harp performance major, marrying her husband Matthew in 2012, and is raising their two beautiful children. Smart’s example is a daily demonstration that there really is life after tragedy.

The Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit that provides free therapy and forensic services for child survivors of sexual or severe physical abuse and having Elizabeth be a featured speaker at their first annual Anchored in Hope benefit dinner is a bullseye match-up.

Anchored in Hope 2019 will be held March 19 at The Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta. A Board of Director’s reception is planned for 5:30 p.m. for table sponsors, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. A presentation of the Caroline’s Hope Award will conclude the evening. The Caroline’s Hope Award will be presented to a professional who has specialized and made a profound difference in the lives of child sexual and physical abuse survivors.

According to Executive Director Ashley Lindsay, Smart, now 31, will share her story and a message of hope.

“Elizabeth Smart’s incredible story embodies hope for the children facing their own private nightmares,” said CAC Board Chair Carla Williams. “We are thrilled to be able to bring Elizabeth Smart to Valdosta and share her story of resilience and overcoming.”

The event is business formal, and Children’s Advocacy Center’s of Georgia CEO Andrew Agatston will serve as master of ceremonies.

General tickets are $125 per person. Sponsor tables start at $2,000, which include entrance to the pre-event gathering. Tickets may be purchased online at Eventbrite and tables can be purchased through the CAC by calling 229-245-5362.