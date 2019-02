Share with friends













SOURCE: Actionnewsjax.com

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Brunswick Police Department is asking for help in locating a endangered runaway.

Alyssa Paige, 16, was last seen near downtown Brunswick on Friday.

She is 5’1″, and about 145 pounds, wearing a gray and white short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

According to BPD, she may still be in the area or traveled to Savannah or Atlanta, Georgia.

Brunswick officials are asking for any and all information on the whereabouts of this girl.