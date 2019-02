Share with friends













TRENTON, Ga. — Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirm an earthquake struck west Trenton, Georgia on Tuesday afternoon.

According to their report, the magnitude 2.3 quake happened at 1:24 p.m. ET 1.86 in Dade County.

The epicenter of the quake was near Lawson Road, according to the USGS, adding it occurred 5.7 miles underground.





A similar earthquake was reported a smaller, magnitude 1.5 quake happened minutes later, less than a mile away from the first.

More about the quake can be found on the USGS website here.