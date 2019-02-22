//BOLO: Bear Cub Being Tracked

Share with friends













THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Police Department asked the community on Thursday to be on the look out for a “precious baby (bear) cub who is approximately 8 weeks old.”

The eight-10-week-old bear cub that escaped from a Thomas County wildlife rescue and its owner worries it won’t survive on its own without food and protection. The cub is not aggressive, according to the owner.

According to TPD, the cub resembles a small puppy and was last seen in the area of Gatlin Creek Rd.

“If you have any contact with this little cubbie, please DO NOT BE ALARMED!” TPD urged. Contact Lorraine Conklin of The Nepenthic Society at 229-228-9298 if you spot it.

“We did attempt to track the cub last night but ultimately we we’re unsuccessful,” TPD reported yesterday. “Too many critters in the area to know for sure what the dog was tracking!”

One Facebook poster Jake Mcdowell couldn’t resist and wrote, “I hope they find him – if not it would be unBearable!!!”