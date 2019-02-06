//Body Discovered in Submerged Car

Share with friends













SOURCE: WTXL

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – While searching for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s, Thomas County authorities have discovered a body inside a car that was submerged at the bottom of a creek.

The Thomasville Police Department and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene just off Dollar Store Road in Ochlocknee.

According to a report by WTXL, a two-person diving team discovered a white minivan submerged at the bottom of Thompson Mill Pond. Around 12:30 p.m., the car was pulled out of the water.

Officers on scene confirmed that a body was inside the van.

The dive was done after an Alzheimer’s patient went missing Wednesday morning. At this time, authorities have not confirmed whether the body is the missing elderly man they’re searching for, WTXL reported.

The identity of the body has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the fatal crash. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the man’s disappearance.