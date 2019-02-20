//Berrien Fight Ends in a Dozen Charges

Share with friends













NASHVILLE, Ga. – (2-20-2019) At about 5:15 p.m., on Monday February 11, 2019, Nashville Police Department officers responded to a fight in progress at Beetree Park (Beetree Ave/Ann St) in Nashville.

Upon arrival, officers observed a large crowd of people in the area, with one individual being held back from fighting by others.

Officers were then approached by a witness indicating that a fight involving numerous people had indeed taken place just moments before but that it stopped and participants began dispersing when it became known the police were on their way.

Further investigation revealed other witnesses and cell phone video evidence of two separate physical altercations simultaneously in close proximity to each other involving several people.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that this was a prearranged confrontation organized for the purpose of settling the score of another physical altercation occurring at the Berrien County High School earlier that same day.

NPD investigators ultimately found that there were three juveniles and at least eight adults participating in the fights.

Subsequently arrest warrants were obtained as follows:

13-year-old male, Battery and Affray,

15-year-old male, Aggravated Assault, Battery, and Affray,

16-year-old female, Battery and Affray,

32-year-old Rachel Alexander, a, 2 cts Cruelty to Children 3rd degree, Battery, Reckless Conduct, and Affray,

27-year-old Lakeshia Clark, 2 cts, Cruelty to Children third degree, Battery, Reckless Conduct, Affray,

65-year-old Rachel Clark, 5 cts Cruelty to Children 3rd degree, and Affray,

28-year-old Michelle Dean, Battery, Reckless Conduct, and Affray,

35-year-old Alicia Dean, Battery, Reckless Conduct, and Affray,

35-year-old Falicia Dean, Battery, Reckless Conduct, and Affray,

37-year-old Laura Dean, 2 cts Cruelty to Children 3rd degree, Battery, Reckless Conduct, and Affray,

17-year-old Kare Lewis, Battery & Affray,

17-year-old Chadrick Williams, Battery & Affray.

The case is still considered as an open investigation and in the process of being sent to the District Attorney Dick Perryman and the Department of Juvenile Justice.

