//ALERT: Gas Pump Skimming Devices Discovered

SOURCE: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

PHOTO CREDIT: Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

MADISON CO, Fla. – Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:36 a. m. deputies were dispatched to the Mobile gas station located at 6390 South State Road 53 in Madison regarding a credit card skimming device installed on one of the fuel pumps.

The Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office found this skimming device on a gas pump

An alert customer reported that he believed some type of skimming device was installed on pump number eight and feared his debit card may have been compromised.

Deputies along with an employee of the gas station inspected the fuel pump and located an illegal card skimming device installed on the fuel pump. Deputies were able to successfully remove the skimming device and secure it as evidence as well as inspect the remaining fuel pumps for signs of tampering.

It is currently unknown how long the skimming device had been installed on the fuel pump undetected. Surveillance video has been requested from management to assist with this investigation.

At approximately 3:27 p. m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office learned that officers with the Perry Police Department in Taylor County had arrested two individuals who were found to be in possession of similar skimming devices and other equipment utilized to illegally record credit and debit card information.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working with the Perry Police Department to determine if the arrested persons are responsible for the skimmer located at the Mobile station.

This is the second reported card skimmer located in Madison County during recent months. On September 19, 2018 deputies were called to Jimmie’s Auto Port located at 6375 South State Road 53 in Madison regarding a card skimming device being located on one of their fuel pumps. This case remains under investigation.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office continues to warn consumers to always be aware of their surroundings and closely inspect fuel pumps prior to inserting any credit or debit cards into the fuel pump. It is also advisable to utilize debit cards as credit to protect personalized pin numbers. As a matter of good habit, routinely review your financial accounts and credit report for fraudulent or suspicious activity Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office offers advice on identifying and protecting yourself from gas pump skimmers.

According to the National Association for Convenience Stores, 37 million Americans refuel every day. Twenty-nine million pay for fuel with a credit or debit card.

When skimming occurs at a gas station, it usually takes place at only one pump and a single compromised pump can capture data from more than 100 cards per day.

TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF

1. Use your eyes: Inspect before inserting your card. Take a good look at the keypad and card reader. Compare them to the key pad and card reader on the other pumps. Check the tape seal for signs of tamper. The fuel dispenser door on the pump housing must be open to install a skimmer inside the pump electronics. Most security seals have some type of serial number and/or date printed on them. These seals are much like evidence tape and will show visible signs of tampering. Be sure to look at the card reader itself to see if you can spot anything hidden or installed there.

2. Use your fingers: Wiggle the card reader to see if it is loose. There are skimmers designed to fit directly over the existing card reader. Pay attention to how it feels when swiping your card for over tightness. Check electronic key pads for overlaid key pads.

3. Be aware of Bluetooth: Most criminals are now using Bluetooth technology to capture and retrieve credit and debit card information. This is called bluesnarfing or blue skimming. This allows the offender to monitor the pump from several yards away while card information is transmitted to a laptop computer or other mobile device. You may be able to utilize your smartphone to detect an active Bluetooth connection however it will be difficult to determine the origin or exact Bluetooth device. Most smartphones will only detect Bluetooth within five to 15 feet of your location. Keep in mind that all Bluetooth sources will most likely be detected such as headphones or other vehicle radio systems. There are smartphone apps available that claim to detect Bluetooth skimmers by communicating directly with the skimming device and alerting the app user.

4. BE CRITICAL and DILIGENT: There is no foolproof way to spot skimmers. It is always advisable to pay inside with cash or credit card. Though not impossible, there is less chance of a skimmer being installed on the payment terminal in front of the clerk. Choose pumps closest to the building and in line-of -sight of the attendant. Use a credit card or run a debit card as credit to protect your personalized pin number and to be covered by zero-liability policies offered by many credit card companies. Utilize fraud alerts offered by most card issuers and be certain to routinely review your financial statements and credit report.

5. Consider utilizing Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Android Pay on your mobile device. By using this method your card never goes into the payment reader that may contain a skimmer. Essentially, your credit card company sends a randomly generated 16-number token or code to your smartphone as a stand-in credit card number so your personal information is never exposed. If a scammer is somehow able to intercept the information, they will only have access to a useless virtual credit card number.

Finally, report any suspicious activity relating to fuel pumps, ATM’s, other Point of Sale terminals and personal financial accounts to local law enforcement immediately.