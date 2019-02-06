//41st Rescue Squadron Returns from Deployment

Share with friends













MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Approximately 65 members of the 41st Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base are scheduled to return from a deployment, Feb. 8, 2019.

The 41st Rescue Squadron maintains combat-ready status as an HH-60G personnel recovery squadron. This squadron specializes in combat rescue of downed aircrews using night vision goggles (NVG), low-level formation, air refueling, and survivor recovery. Members assigned to this squadron rapidly mobilize, deploy and employ to provide combat and peacetime search and rescue in support of U.S. national security interests.