//Woman Slain, Public Mourns

PHOTO: Kimberly Williams Facebook

ADEL – On Monday, December 31, 2018, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Adel Police Department received a 911 report from a family member, that Kimberly Williams, 45, of 1405 Pebblewood Dr., Adel, Cook County, Georgia was missing from her residence. Officers arrived at the residence and were unable to locate Williams.

Because of investigative actions by Agents, Adel Police Officers, and Cook County deputies, the body of Kimberly Williams was located near Lavind St. in Adel. Williams’ body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Anthony Jerome Williams, 40, was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, Kimberly Williams. Anthony Jerome Williams was charged with one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder, one count of Aggravated Assault FVA, and one count of Concealing a Death. Williams was transported to the Cook County Jail.

Kimberly Williams was an employee at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office as a Civil Process Clerk for several years, and was previously a dispatcher for the Adel Police Department.

“All members of law enforcement and the public mourn the loss of Mrs. Williams,” a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office said.