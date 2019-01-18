//Wiregrass to English Classes at Goodwill Center

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Adult Education Services now offers free English-as-a-Second Language (ESL) classes at the Goodwill Career Center in Valdosta.

ESL classes help improve one’s skills in speaking, comprehending, reading, or writing the English language. Classes are designed for those beginning to learn English or those wanting to improve their English-speaking skills.

The Goodwill Career Center is located at 1000 N St. Augustine Road in Valdosta, and ESL classes are offered Monday through Thursday, 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Call 229-333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.