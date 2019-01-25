//Wiregrass Tech’s Boutique Days Friday and Saturday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Wiregrass’ SkillsUSA Chapter has been collecting dresses, ties, suits, shoes, and more for the Night to Shine Proms in the area.

Because of a recent large donation of items, Wiregrass wanted to extend an invitation to anyone attending a Night to Shine event in the South Georgia area.

The college will be hosting a “Boutique Day” Friday, January 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Brooks Hall on the Valdosta Campus.

Those registered to attend a Night to Shine prom at any South Georgia or North Florida locations is welcome to come try on outfits and leave with the perfect outfit for their special night at no cost.

For more information, please contact Kelley Wetherington, Wiregrass Campus Life Coordinator, by calling 229-219-1237. The college is located at 4089 Val Tech Road, Valdosta, Georgia.