//Wiregrass Grads Receive Tradesman Awards

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Recent graduates from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College were recognized by Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta with a special Tradesman Award. The graduates received a plaque along with a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new jobs. “It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to present each of these four deserving individuals with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award,” shared Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Industrial Hardware Principal. “All of us here at Whitehead salute the modern tradesman and believe in the importance of recognizing the hard work and success of these students. Skilled labor is a critical component in the attraction of new industry to our region. As a community, we must advocate and support the careers of these commendable graduates.”

The Wiregrass graduates recognized were; Neal Bradford (Valdosta Campus – Welding), nominating instructor Wally Rewis, Greyson Davis (Coffee Campus – Welding), nominating instructor Mike Day, Adrian Farley (Valdosta Campus – Automotive Technology), nominating instructor Toby Heard, and Andrew Walsh (Coffee Campus – Welding), nominating instructor Mike Day. The graduates have access to trained employees at Whitehead who are very familiar with their industry and the tools needed for the company they are employed with.

“Wiregrass appreciates our friends at Whitehead for impacting the lives of our graduates who are now equipped to impact the economy of our local communities,” added Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass President.

Those interested in learning how to enroll in one of Wiregrass’ Technical and Industrial programs, visit wiregrass.edu. The college will begin accepting new students for the Spring Express Term on January 22. The new express term classes will begin February 14. For ways your business or industry can partner with Wiregrass, contact Crissy Staley Wiregrass, Executive Director of Fundraising by calling 229-333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.

###

Image attached: (Wiregrass Whitehead Tradesman Award.jpg) Pictured l-r Wiregrass Welding graduates Greyson Davis and Andrew Walsh, Whitehead Industrial Hardware Jonathan Miller, Wiregrass Automotive Technology graduate Adrian Farley, and Wiregrass Welding graduate Neal Bradford.