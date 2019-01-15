//Wild Adventures Seeking 300 New Hires in 2019

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is hosting three job fairs to hire more than 300 new employees to fill open positions for the 2019 Season.

“In 2019, we are looking for team members who are friendly and engaging and who are wild about our guests,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. “If you want to join a great team, work hard and have a fun summer, Wild Adventures is where you want to be.”

Positions are open in most departments including admissions, aquatics, rides, food and beverage, games, merchandise, and photography.



The job fairs will be held at Wild Adventures Theme Park on Saturday, February 2 and Saturday, February 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, February 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



All interested applicants must pre-register for the job fair by completing an online application at WildAdventures.com/jobs. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old.

Those attending the job fair should dress in business casual attire. Some positions will require special skill tests, such as math for cash handling positions.



Wild Adventures begins its 2019 Season on March 9 with the addition of Discovery Outpost, a new 3-acre adventures area, and the return of Dinosaur Explore.



Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.