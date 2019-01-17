//Waitr Debuts in Valdosta Thursday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Waitr, the increasingly popular app-based delivery service for customers ordering from local restaurants, will debut Thursday in Valdosta.

Waitr’s success in Albany prompted the expansion where it served 45 restaurants to the city’s residents.

The Waitr app enables customers to order from Valdosta restaurants and have their menu items delivered by a Waitr driver for a flat fee of $5 no matter what the size of the order or the distance of the customer from the restaurant.

Waitr will kick off its official debut with a special free delivery for Valdosta customers by using the promo code “VALDOSTA” on the app’s checkout through January 27.

Waitr has been successful in more than 235 southern cities including Albany, Macon, Columbus, Savannah, Athens and Augusta.

The app caters to the increasing popularity of convenient at-home dining rather than dining out.

Valdosta restaurants who are coordinating with Waitr are El Torea, DuMEALZ, The Beanery Coffee, Burritos Mexican Grill, The Mix, The Front Porch, Chicago Fire Dogs, Passage 2 India, Chick-fil-A, Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering, Big Nick’s, Great American Cookies, hooters, Smok’n Pig BBQ, Rico’s Tacos, Ella’s Top Corran, Osaka Hibachi & Sushi, Pizza Quick, Blazer’s Wings & Things, GG’s Southern Kitchen, Firehouse Subs, Daylight Donuts, Hug In A Mug, Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant, Taste of the Island, and Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Smok’n Pig B-B-Q will be the location for Waitr’s hosted launch party on Thursday at 5 p.m., located at 4228 North Valdosta Road. Waitr is inviting everyone to come and experience Valdosta’s launch and meet the team. Appetizers will be served along with cold drinks, and “swag.”

Using the Waitr app is simple. Create an account, choose a restaurant, brown the full-color menu, select, tap to submit your order and voila – pay with a credit/debit card and wait. Waitr also can be used for carryout orders. If you don’t have access to your cell phone, you can go directly to the website, waitrapp.com.

There is not change for customers placing orders.

Waitr is currently hiring in Valdosta. Drivers can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.

Launched in 2015, Waitr is an on-demand restaurant platform designed to connect local restaurants to hungry consumers. Founded in Lake Charles, La., Waitr’s mission is to develop the local food culture for communities across the United States by expanding the reach of local restaurant menus. Available on the Web, on iPhone and Android devices, Waitr is the most convenient way to discover, order and eat great food from the best local restaurants.