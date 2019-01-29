//W.G. Nunn Spelling Bee Winners Advance to District

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The annual W.G. Nunn Elementary Spelling Bee was held recently in the school’s media center.

Congratulations to the top three scholars who will compete in the district Spelling Bee to be held on February 1st at the Valdosta City Schools Performing Arts Center.

In first place was 5th-grade student, Traycianna Denson, second place, 5th-grade student Lauren Bloom, and in third place was 4th grader, Jaleiah Loveday. Winners are shown with W.G. Nunn Spelling Bee coordinator, Charlene Rickman (from left Lauren Bloom, Traycianna Denson, and Jaleiah Loveday).



