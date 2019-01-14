//W.G. Nunn Elementary Holds Book Fair

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The W.G. Nunn Elementary Media Center recently hosted a pre-holiday Scholastic Book Fair.

Students and families were given the opportunity to purchase engaging and affordable books for every reading level.

As an added incentive, purchases earned a raffle ticket to win one of three prizes, including a bicycle.

PHOTO: Pictured from left are School Resource Officer, Sandra Porter, book basket winner, Jerod Mack, Christmas Extravaganza basket winner, Silverlynn Skinner, bicycle winner, Paul Cumbuss, and W.G. Nunn Media Specialist, Crystal Vicente.