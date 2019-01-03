//VSU’s Learning in Retirement Begins Jan. 24

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Learning in Retirement is counting down the days till the start of another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual, and social needs of Valdosta State University’s friends and neighbors.

A member-led and VSU-sponsored organization, Learning in Retirement will kick off Spring Semester 2019 with a Celebrate the Spirit of Spring-themed business meeting, luncheon, and program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, in the Regional Center for Continuing Education Auditorium. Anyone interested in attending this event should call (229) 245-6484 to reserve a spot. Admission is $12 for members and their guests and free for program instructors.

Men and women 50 years of age and older have 88 opportunities to learn something new during the Learning in Retirement Spring Semester 2019, which features a course lineup full of excursions and tours, topics that are simply “good to know,” special events, and classes in the areas of health and fitness, computers and technology, fine arts, literature, leisure, crafts, history, social studies, and science. The first classes are scheduled to meet on Monday, Jan. 28, with the fun continuing through Friday, May 10.

Founded in January 1996, Learning in Retirement provides a unique opportunity for cultural growth, lifelong learning, and recreation. The course offerings and curriculum are chosen, designed, and often led by the members, encouraging peer learning and active member participation.

Learning in Retirement capitalizes on the strengths and experiences of older adults, empowering them to continue learning, expand their horizons, and enhance their personal development.

Membership costs $75 per person per semester — fall and spring —and allows members to participate in as many Learning in Retirement courses as they desire. Yearly memberships are available at a reduced rate. A few courses and special activities require an additional fee, which is always noted in advance in the course catalog.

New members are always welcome.

VSU’s Regional Center for Continuing Education is located at 903 N. Patterson St.

VSU Continuing Education is committed to enhancing the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons.