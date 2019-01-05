//VSU Wins 2018 Swamp Bowl

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Defeating the University of South Florida with a score of 48-9 in the final round of competition, Valdosta State University recently won the 2018 Regional Flag Football Championship.

Two teams representing Blazer Nation competed at the 31st annual Swamp Bowl, a National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association Championship Series event hosted by the University of Florida.

VSU’s Co-Rec Collegiate Division team won first place.

VSU’s Men’s Collegiate Division team made it to the semifinals but lost to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University with a score of 14-12.

VSU also had several players win individual awards during the Swamp Bowl.

Kylie Cotton of Leesburg, Georgia, won the Most Valuable Player Award for the Co-Rec Collegiate Division.

Co-Rec Collegiate Division All-Tournament Awards were presented to Erin Golden of Atlanta, Georgia; Theseus Jackson of Irwinton, Georgia; Jacob Parker of Valdosta, Georgia; and Hunter Chambers of Cordele, Georgia.

Intramural sports at VSU are designed to provide an opportunity for all students, faculty, and staff to participate in organized recreational activities. Structured leagues and tournaments are offered in an array of sporting activities, including flag football, volleyball, softball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, mini golf, bowling, kickball, and canoe battleship.