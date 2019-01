//VSU Hosts Open House Feb. 2

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will host Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2.

From prospective students on the opposite side of the country to the university’s neighboring residents, everyone is invited to stop by and discover the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities available at VSU. Space is limited, and registration is required.

“We are expecting students from all over the country to attend Open House and learn about the benefits of a degree from Valdosta State,” shared Ryan M. Hogan, director of the university’s Office of Admissions.

Hogan emphasized that Open House is not just for high school students. This event is open to everyone, including current college or university students considering a transfer to another institution of higher education, working adults who are interested in expanding their career opportunities by earning or finishing a degree, and local residents who want to meet the university community.

“We want students who have been away from high school for some time, and especially military members and their dependents, to know they are invited to Open House,” he added.

Arrival and check-in will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the P.E. Complex. Coffee and juice will be served. Following a brief welcome, Open House attendees will attend academic presentations at either the College of the Arts, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Mathematics, Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, or College of Nursing and Health Sciences, based on their area of interest. The presentations will be followed by a student-led tour of the campus and lunch at Palms Dining.

Open House will conclude with an opportunity to talk to student representatives of the more than 200 social, service, spiritual, academic, political, athletic, cultural, musical, and professional organizations on campus and learn more about the many support services available to help students reach their academic, career, and wellness goals. There will also be time for attendees to tour the various colleges on campus, including the Honors College, and ask questions, meet some of the faculty and current students, and take a look around. The Office of Financial Aid will lead Paying for College information sessions, and support professionals from the Counseling Center, Study Abroad, the Student Recreation Center, and more will be on hand to discuss their programs and services.

Valdosta State University offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. It boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students. It also has a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship baseball, football, softball, tennis, and debate teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, academic and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. Even as underclassmen, students file patents on inventions and make life-changing scientific discoveries, present at national and international conferences, publish research in collaboration with their professors, work in campus-based clinics that benefit the community, live and learn at partner institutions around the globe through study abroad, and more. The possibilities are endless.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/open to register for this event.