//VMS Spelling Bee Winners Announced

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School held its annual Spelling Bee Wednesday, January 16. Competition was fierce, but three winners did emerge.

Charles Agbali took 1st place; Hannah Garrison, 2nd; and Vincent Agbali, 3rd. All three will compete in the Valdosta City School’s District Spelling Bee, February 1, at the Performing Arts Center. Congratulations to our winners and all of our students who competed.

We would like to extend a special thanks to our caller, Dr. Debbie Paine and our Judges: Dr. Dan Altman, Dr. J.T. Cox, and Mrs. Caterina Orr. VMS also thanks our local business partners: Jodi’s Accessories, Langdale Industries, and Valdosta Teachers Credit Union for sponsoring the spelling bee.

Pictured are from left to right:

Back Row: Dr. Dan Altman, Dr. Debbie Paine, Mrs. Caterina Orr, and Dr. J.T. Cox

Front Row: Vincent Agbali, Principal Beth DeLoach, Hannah Garrison, Charles Agbali, and Spelling Bee Coordinator Latashia Gosier.