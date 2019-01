Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School is hosting a career expo today, Friday, January 25 in the gymnasium.

There are three sessions:

8:30 am – 10:10 am for 8th grade

10:40 am – 12:20 pm for 7th grade

1:20 pm – 3:00 pm for 6th grade

One particular highlight will be the LifeFlight helicopter landing on the VMS track around 9:00 am. (If the weather cooperates and there are no emergencies where the helicopter would be needed).