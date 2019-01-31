//VLPRA Holds Youth Volleyball League

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Local girls and boys can participate in one of the area’s fastest growing sports with VLPRA’s youth volleyball league. Registration for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s school-based league is open now.

The league is open to girls in 4th-8th grades and is broken down into two divisions: 4th and 5th grades play together, and middle schoolers compete against each other. Participants register based on the middle school they currently attend or by the middle school they will attend in the future. Homeschoolers are welcome; they simply register based on their assigned public school. VLPRA is also offering an open boys league.

The fee is just $85 and includes a uniform. Registration ends February 17th. Parents can register their children online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta.

VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Anyone interested in coaching should fill out a volunteer form on vlpra.com. Simply click “volunteer” on the main page.

For more information call VLPRA’s main office at 229-259-3507.